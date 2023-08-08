Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sunrun Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunrun in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.37.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. Sunrun has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 2.28.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,166,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $146,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,166,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

