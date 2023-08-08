Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Shares of STNG opened at $49.94 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 280.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 122,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $22,702,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,068,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 591.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 61,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

