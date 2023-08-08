Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Issued By B. Riley

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get Rogers alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $152.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.95. Rogers has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $270.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average of $156.43.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Rogers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Rogers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 115.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.