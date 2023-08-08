Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $998.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,984.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3,739.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

