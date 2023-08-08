Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Decreased by Analyst

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SunPower in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

SunPower Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $8.65 on Monday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 697.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 48.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.