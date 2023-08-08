Analysts Issue Forecasts for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO opened at $35.34 on Monday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

