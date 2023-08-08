Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$10.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Laurentian set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

TSE ARR opened at C$9.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.02 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 249.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.81.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

