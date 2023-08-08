Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Issued By Zacks Research

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $16.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STLD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $104.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.50. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $136.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after acquiring an additional 510,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,451,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

