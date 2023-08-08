Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Reduced by Raymond James

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$44.85 on Monday. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$28.60 and a 52 week high of C$46.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The company has a market cap of C$19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

