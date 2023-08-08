Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Decreased by Cormark

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

In other news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 349,449 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

