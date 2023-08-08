National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$640.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$561.60 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.02%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BTO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.33.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.84 and a 52-week high of C$5.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.00.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.63%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

