Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.54 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 105,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $274,519.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,102,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $75,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

