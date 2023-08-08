StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

SSY opened at $0.99 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

