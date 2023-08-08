StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 2.6 %
SSY opened at $0.99 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Featured Articles
