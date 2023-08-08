StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ESP stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

