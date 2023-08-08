Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of PW opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Power REIT by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Power REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

