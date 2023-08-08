American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

AMH stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,800 shares of company stock worth $2,698,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

