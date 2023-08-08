American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.5 %

AMH stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,800 shares of company stock worth $2,698,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.