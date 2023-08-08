Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BAM opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,657,000 after buying an additional 70,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $152,180,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

