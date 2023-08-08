Orion (OEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Orion to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OEC opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Orion has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Orion by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Orion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Orion by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

