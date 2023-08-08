Certara (CERT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Certara to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.29 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Certara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Certara stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Several research firms have commented on CERT. TheStreet cut shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 83.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 71.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

