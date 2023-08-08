Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) PT at C$90.60

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$90.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NTR opened at C$87.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$70.68 and a 1-year high of C$132.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.52.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C($0.58). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of C$8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.03 billion. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 7.4388795 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 16.62%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

