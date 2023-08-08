UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $4.53 Average PT from Brokerages

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

UWMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, April 28th.

UWMC opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $636.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.83 and a beta of 1.51. UWM has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). UWM had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.17 million. Research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UWM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after buying an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UWM by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UWM by 6,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 1,698,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

