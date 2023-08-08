H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $60.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 119,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 993.0% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,357,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,373 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the first quarter worth about $105,356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,136,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -423.18 and a beta of 1.02.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.94 million. Analysts expect that H World Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

