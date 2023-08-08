Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $34.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,677,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO David R. King sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,677,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO David R. King sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $141,478.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 454,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,888,747.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,531,266 shares of company stock valued at $135,688,918. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

