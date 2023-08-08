Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 627.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 627.89 ($8.02).

RTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.67) to GBX 676 ($8.64) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.50) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.56) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 700 ($8.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.18) to GBX 740 ($9.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.1 %

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 607.20 ($7.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 458 ($5.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.48). The company has a market cap of £15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5,041.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 626.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 586.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Rentokil Initial

In other news, insider David Frear purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,950 ($50.48) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,619.81). In other news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.08) per share, with a total value of £9,878.16 ($12,623.85). Also, insider David Frear purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,950 ($50.48) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,619.81). Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.