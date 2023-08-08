Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $86.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 79.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.0% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,608,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 39.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 124.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

