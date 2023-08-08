Brokerages Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target at $57.67

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 6.9 %

VTYX stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $364,149.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,807.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,777.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $364,149.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,807.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,708 shares of company stock worth $20,772,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,745,000 after buying an additional 5,909,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after buying an additional 879,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,628,000 after buying an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,135,000.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

