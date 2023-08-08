Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $5.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several analysts have commented on AFMD shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Affimed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Affimed

Affimed Stock Performance

Affimed stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $83.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. Affimed has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 271.06%. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 418,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Affimed by 27.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Affimed by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Affimed by 82.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 422,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.