Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $42.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.94.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Institutional Trading of Braze

In other Braze news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 478,297 shares of company stock valued at $20,194,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Braze by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Braze by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

