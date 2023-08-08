Gevo (GEVO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Gevo to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,997.84%. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 15.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.07. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 104,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $172,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,392,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,247.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 104,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $172,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,392,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,247.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 36,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $60,309.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,012,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,897.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,908 shares of company stock worth $329,621. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 726.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gevo by 73.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gevo from $3.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gevo

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.