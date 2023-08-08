Kingstone Companies (KINS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.65%. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingstone Companies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KINS Free Report ) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Kingstone Companies worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

