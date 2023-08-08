Kingstone Companies (KINS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.65%. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kingstone Companies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KINS opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingstone Companies
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.