CyberArk Software (CYBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $169.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
