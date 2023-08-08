CyberArk Software (CYBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $169.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,479,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 308,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 29,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.