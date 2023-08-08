CyberArk Software (CYBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $169.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,479,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 308,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 29,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.