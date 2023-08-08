National Vision (EYE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect National Vision to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.42 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Vision Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of EYE stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Vision by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in National Vision by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

