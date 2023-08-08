Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOHO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Further Reading

