Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

