N-able (NABL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect N-able to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). N-able had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. On average, analysts expect N-able to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. N-able has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NABL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in N-able during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in N-able during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in N-able by 94.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.