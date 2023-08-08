US Foods (USFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect US Foods to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

US Foods stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. US Foods has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $179,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

