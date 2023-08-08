Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $26.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Liang bought 35,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $741,321.18. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,140.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,496,348 shares of company stock worth $144,490,097. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $35.71 on Friday. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

