Analysts Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target at $21.80

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Coupang alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPNG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,337,078 shares of company stock worth $36,626,905. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,497 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Up 0.6 %

CPNG stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.