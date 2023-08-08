Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $98.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $95.49 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $460,262 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 881.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 234,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 210,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

