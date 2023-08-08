National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $52.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after acquiring an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,331,000 after acquiring an additional 156,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,134,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $59.35 on Friday. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

