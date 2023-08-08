Brokerages Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) PT at $27.00

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Nkarta Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $2.17 on Friday. Nkarta has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

