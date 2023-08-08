Analysts Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT at $19.80

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
MRVI opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of -0.26.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
