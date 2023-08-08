Analysts Set Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT at $259.00

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $256.66 on Friday. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $309.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.47 and a 200-day moving average of $267.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

