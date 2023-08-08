Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price at $89.38

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,669.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $519,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,601.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,669.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,408 shares of company stock worth $4,302,864. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.18. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

