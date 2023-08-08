Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives $368.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDNNY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DNB Markets cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

