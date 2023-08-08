Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.83.

Kellogg Price Performance

K opened at $64.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 94.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,510,000 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 42,578.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,603.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $87,611,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

