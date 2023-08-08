Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.07.

BABA opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after buying an additional 3,086,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $199,687,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

