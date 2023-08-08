Roblox (RBLX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Roblox Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE RBLX opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Roblox has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.
Insider Activity at Roblox
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $81,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,142 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $100,377,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RBLX
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
See Also
