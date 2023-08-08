Roblox (RBLX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Roblox has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $332,736.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,863,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,853,587.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,597,931.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $332,736.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,863,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,853,587.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock worth $41,008,444. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $81,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,142 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $100,377,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBLX

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.