Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WVE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 8.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 577.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 150,179 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 258.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 268,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.