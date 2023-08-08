Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $55.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 51job restated an initiates rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ Z opened at $55.99 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,299 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $192,036.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,561.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock worth $2,772,057 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 424.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after buying an additional 4,006,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,880,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

